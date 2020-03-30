No fresh corona infection: IEDCR





However, three persons with symptoms of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 died in Barishal and Khulna while no one was detected with the virus on Sunday, according to the IEDCR. The IEDCR also reported no new death over the period.

IEDCR Director Flora came up with the remark while addressing an online press conference on Sunday.

Two persons with Coronavirus symptoms died at Barishal's Sher-e-Bangla Medical College (SBMC) on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Jakir Hossain, 45, a resident of Sadar Upazila in Patuakhali and Niru Begum, 45, wife of Md Dulal of Puranpara in the city.

Niru was the first one to die at the Corona Unit of SBMC in the early hours of Sunday. Jakir's death was reported about eight hours later.

SBMC Director Dr Md Bakir Hossain confirmed the incidents of two deaths.

Besides, a man with symptoms of novel coronavirus died at the Isolation Unit of Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH) on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Sultan Sheikh, 70, son of Abdul Gafur from Narail's Kalia Upazila.

KMCH Corona Unit doctor Shailendranath Biswas said Sultan had been undergoing treatment at the Corona Unit but he had been suffering from tuberculosis.

Sultan's body was handed over to his family without any test, the doctor added.

However, Flora said, "No fresh coronavirus case and death were reported in the last two days while a total of fifteen people have been released after they recovered from the virus infection."

"In the past 24 hours, IEDCR and BITID in Chattogram tested 109 samples. No-one of them was positive," Flora said adding that at present 28 individuals are undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at the hospitals.

The institute received 2,726 phone calls related to coronavirus through the hotlines in the last 24 hours, Flora added.

Bangladesh has so far confirmed five deaths and 48 infections from Covid-19.

In the meantime, 300,000 masks from Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation arrived in Dhaka on Sunday.

Yan Hualong, Deputy Chief of Mission at Chinese Embassy in Dhaka, among others, was present at the airport to hand over the masks to Bangladesh government officials.

Some 30,000 more coronavirus testing kits arrived in Dhaka from China as a donation to Bangladesh by Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation on Friday.

Meanwhile, the government will sit for an emergency meeting on Monday to devise a strategy to assess the current coronavirus situation in the country.

The meeting will be held at 11am at the Prime Minister's Office on Monday, the Press Information Department (PID) said at a news brief on Sunday.























