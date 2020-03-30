Video
Monday, 30 March, 2020, 6:58 AM
Akij Group begins construction of 301-bed hospital in city

Bashundhara to build 5,000-bed hospital soon

Published : Monday, 30 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Staff Correspondent

Akij Group has finally taken the move to set up set up the 301-bed emergency hospital on a 2-bigha land in the city's Tejgaon Industrial area and Bashundhara Group has also taken an initiative to construct a hospital with 5,000-bed facility for treatment of the coronavirus patients.
Akiz Group resumed construction of the hospital which was stopped following protests orchestrated by a vested group on Saturday.
This fact came to light when Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir gave a proposal to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday at the moment of handing over a Tk 10 crore cheque.  
However, a written proposal is being proposed by Bashundhara Group
Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan says they are willing to construct a 5,000- bed hospital by transforming four halls of the Kuril International Convention centre in Bashundhara.
Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan has also taken an initiative with four Dhaka city councillors to distribute food to the marginal people.
Meanwhile, Akij Group has started the construction work of the specialised hospital in the city to treat coronavirus-infected patients after Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan held a meeting with the local councillor.












