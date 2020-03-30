Akij Group begins construction of 301-bed hospital in city





Akiz Group resumed construction of the hospital which was stopped following protests orchestrated by a vested group on Saturday.

This fact came to light when Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir gave a proposal to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday at the moment of handing over a Tk 10 crore cheque.

However, a written proposal is being proposed by Bashundhara Group

Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan says they are willing to construct a 5,000- bed hospital by transforming four halls of the Kuril International Convention centre in Bashundhara.

Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan has also taken an initiative with four Dhaka city councillors to distribute food to the marginal people.

Meanwhile, Akij Group has started the construction work of the specialised hospital in the city to treat coronavirus-infected patients after Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan held a meeting with the local councillor.





















