Monday, 30 March, 2020, 6:58 AM
Asks police to act humanely

IGP warns rumour mongers of stern action

Published : Monday, 30 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Issuing a note of warning against those spreading rumours centring the Covid-19 (coronavirus) outbreak, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Mohammad Javed Patwary urged the people not to pay heed to any propaganda.
"A vested quarter is trying to mislead people with false information centring the fatal disease in different social media . . . Stern actions will be taken
against those trying to spread rumours on this," he told the media at the Bangladesh Police Headquarters on Sunday.
Chinese Overseas Association Bangladesh (COAB) donated some goods and personal protective equipment (PPE) to Bangladesh Police in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.
On the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent government directives, Patwary requested the people to abide by the directives and medical guidelines so that all can stay safe.
"Please stay safe at home . . . Follow the heath rules to keep yourself safe from the disease," the police chief said.
Different units of the law enforcement agency are working against the spread of rumour and in the meantime some people were indentified and nabbed as well, he said, adding none involved in spreading falsehood in social media will be spared.
Referring to the positive role of mass media in different tough times, including the drives against militancy and terrorism, Dr Patwary sought all-out cooperation from the media people in this 'crucial time'.
The IGP asked the police members to be more humane in discharging their respective professional duties.
Referring to recent police action on some people for ensuring the 'Stay at Home' campaign to prevent the coronavirus outbreak, he said the police department in the meantime has taken necessary action with regard to this by issuing new guidelines.
Dr Javed said police are conducting awareness campaigns against the disease through different means, including distribution of leaflets and banners and festoons.


