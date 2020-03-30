Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 March, 2020, 6:58 AM
latest Bangladesh alems adamant to keep mosques open despite virus threat       Coronavirus could claim 200,000 American lives      
Home Front Page

AL will remain beside people, says Quader

Published : Monday, 30 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Sunday assured all that AL and the government will remain beside people of the country until the crisis ends which has been created for the deadly novel coronavirus.
He gave the assurance while addressing a press conference at AL president's Dhanmondi political office.
"The Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government and AL leaders and activists will continue their assistance programmes and will take short- term
and long- term planning to fight against the coronavirus," said Obaidul Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister.
He urged the people not to pay heed to any rumor centring the ongoing coronavirus crisis and he requested people to be patient and responsible.
Quader said, "It could be learnt from the past that the country's people always tackled all kinds of disasters by keeping their patience and playing responsible roles."
"During the period of human tragedy, I call upon the affluent and rich people to stand beside the poor and the destitute people from your respective positions," he added.
He said that AL always considers the emotion of the people in politics.
Mentioning the PM's instructions, Quader said, "The Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is giving instructions round-the-clock to the authorities concerned in tackling the coronavirus crisis and has already taken short and long- term plans in this regard."
During this paralyzed period due to coronavirus, AL is conducting coronavirus prevention programmes and awareness campaigns across the country to address the ongoing crisis, said Quader.
He also said, "AL leaders and activists have stood beside the masses and the poor people by distributing virus preventive materials among them."
AL Presidium member Matia Chowdhury, Relief and Social Welfare secretary Sujit Roy Nandi and Office Secretary Biplob Barua were present at the press conference.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dickson urges Britons in BD to return to UK
US flight to take its citizens from BD today
Tk 150cr govt fund to procure corona testing kits
Lockdown fosters family bond
BNP now focusing on humanitarian support
No fresh corona infection: IEDCR
No action yet against councillor
Akij Group begins construction of 301-bed hospital in city


Latest News
Bangladesh alems adamant to keep mosques open despite virus threat
Coronavirus could claim 200,000 American lives
Coronavirus death toll exceeds 32,000 worldwide
Italy virus deaths rise by 756, total fatalities 10,779
Iran reports 123 virus deaths, toll rises to 2,640
Spain announces record 838 coronavirus deaths in a day
German minister commits suicide after ‘coronavirus crisis worries’
Race against time to prevent coronavirus outbreak in Rohingya camps
Bank official held for threatening to rape AC (Land) Sayeema
Meeting local demand, PPE to be exported: BGMEA
Most Read News
Do we ever learn?
Quarantine on mango tree!
First Bangladeshi dies in Qatar from coronavirus
Woman dies in Barishal corona unit
Crack Platoon of FF exchange fire with Pak army in Jinjira
Tk 1.2tr revenue shortfall feared
Youth dies at Rajshahi Hospital without treatment
New date for Tokyo Olympics 'won't satisfy everybody', says Coe
Djokovic donates 1 million euros to help Serbia combat coronavirus
Italy death toll passes 10,000 with 889 in a day
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft