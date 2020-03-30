AL will remain beside people, says Quader





Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Sunday assured all that AL and the government will remain beside people of the country until the crisis ends which has been created for the deadly novel coronavirus.He gave the assurance while addressing a press conference at AL president's Dhanmondi political office."The Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government and AL leaders and activists will continue their assistance programmes and will take short- termand long- term planning to fight against the coronavirus," said Obaidul Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister.He urged the people not to pay heed to any rumor centring the ongoing coronavirus crisis and he requested people to be patient and responsible.Quader said, "It could be learnt from the past that the country's people always tackled all kinds of disasters by keeping their patience and playing responsible roles.""During the period of human tragedy, I call upon the affluent and rich people to stand beside the poor and the destitute people from your respective positions," he added.He said that AL always considers the emotion of the people in politics.Mentioning the PM's instructions, Quader said, "The Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is giving instructions round-the-clock to the authorities concerned in tackling the coronavirus crisis and has already taken short and long- term plans in this regard."During this paralyzed period due to coronavirus, AL is conducting coronavirus prevention programmes and awareness campaigns across the country to address the ongoing crisis, said Quader.He also said, "AL leaders and activists have stood beside the masses and the poor people by distributing virus preventive materials among them."AL Presidium member Matia Chowdhury, Relief and Social Welfare secretary Sujit Roy Nandi and Office Secretary Biplob Barua were present at the press conference.