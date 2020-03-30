Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 March, 2020, 6:58 AM
latest Bangladesh alems adamant to keep mosques open despite virus threat       Coronavirus could claim 200,000 American lives      
Home Back Page

German minister commits suicide after ‘virus crisis worries’

Published : Monday, 30 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

German minister commits suicide after ‘virus crisis worries’

German minister commits suicide after ‘virus crisis worries’

FRANKFURT am MAIN, Mar 29: Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germany's Hesse state, has committed suicide apparently after becoming "deeply worried" over how to cope with the economic fallout from the coronavirus, state premier Volker Bouffier said Sunday.
Schaefer, 54, was found dead near a railway track on Saturday. The Wiesbaden prosecution's office said they believe he died by suicide.
"We are in shock, we are in disbelief and above all we are immensely sad," Bouffier said in a recorded statement.
Hesse is home to Germany's financial capital Frankfurt, where major lenders like Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank have their headquarters. The European Central Bank is also located in Frankfurt.
A visibly shaken Bouffier recalled that Schaefer, who was  Hesse's finance chief for 10 years, had been working "day and night" to help companies and workers deal with the economic impact of the pandemic.
"Today we have to assume that he was deeply worried," said Bouffier, a close ally of Chancellor Angela Merkel.




"It's precisely during this difficult time that we would have needed someone like him," he added.
Popular and well-respected, Schaefer had long been touted as a possible successor to Bouffier.
Like Bouffier, Schaefer belonged to Merkel's centre-right CDU party.
He leaves behind a wife and two children.     -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
German minister commits suicide after ‘virus crisis worries’
Shops, malls closure extended till April 4
Novartis CEO: Malaria drug is biggest hope against coronavirus
SC directive to officials, staff
Initiative taken to design  low-cost medical ventilator
Three of a family burnt in fire in city
Govt starts food distribution to low-income people
Six arrested for spreading rumours


Latest News
Bangladesh alems adamant to keep mosques open despite virus threat
Coronavirus could claim 200,000 American lives
Coronavirus death toll exceeds 32,000 worldwide
Italy virus deaths rise by 756, total fatalities 10,779
Iran reports 123 virus deaths, toll rises to 2,640
Spain announces record 838 coronavirus deaths in a day
German minister commits suicide after ‘coronavirus crisis worries’
Race against time to prevent coronavirus outbreak in Rohingya camps
Bank official held for threatening to rape AC (Land) Sayeema
Meeting local demand, PPE to be exported: BGMEA
Most Read News
Do we ever learn?
Quarantine on mango tree!
First Bangladeshi dies in Qatar from coronavirus
Woman dies in Barishal corona unit
Crack Platoon of FF exchange fire with Pak army in Jinjira
Tk 1.2tr revenue shortfall feared
Youth dies at Rajshahi Hospital without treatment
New date for Tokyo Olympics 'won't satisfy everybody', says Coe
Djokovic donates 1 million euros to help Serbia combat coronavirus
Italy death toll passes 10,000 with 889 in a day
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft