Shops, malls closure extended till April 4





Earlier, the association announced closure of shops and malls till March 31 following the directives of the government and the Health Ministry to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The Samity president Md Helal Uddin told journalists that they have taken the decision to keep the shops and malls closed as customers are not visiting the malls at present.









At the same time, there is apprehension of corona infection during the period. As a result, the employees of the malls are not interested to come to work. Considering the situation, the closure period is extended, he added.





