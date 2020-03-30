Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 March, 2020, 6:58 AM
latest Bangladesh alems adamant to keep mosques open despite virus threat       Coronavirus could claim 200,000 American lives      
Home Back Page

Shops, malls closure extended till April 4

Published : Monday, 30 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Dokan Malik Samity, an organization of the shopkeepers and shopping mall owners, have decided to extend the period of keeping the shops and malls closed till April 4 instead of March 31.
Earlier, the association announced closure of shops and malls till March 31 following the directives of the government and the Health Ministry to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country.
The Samity president Md Helal Uddin told journalists that they have taken the decision to keep the shops and malls closed as customers are not visiting the malls at present.




At the same time, there is apprehension of corona infection during the period. As a result, the employees of the malls are not interested to come to work. Considering the situation, the closure period is extended, he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
German minister commits suicide after ‘virus crisis worries’
Shops, malls closure extended till April 4
Novartis CEO: Malaria drug is biggest hope against coronavirus
SC directive to officials, staff
Initiative taken to design  low-cost medical ventilator
Three of a family burnt in fire in city
Govt starts food distribution to low-income people
Six arrested for spreading rumours


Latest News
Bangladesh alems adamant to keep mosques open despite virus threat
Coronavirus could claim 200,000 American lives
Coronavirus death toll exceeds 32,000 worldwide
Italy virus deaths rise by 756, total fatalities 10,779
Iran reports 123 virus deaths, toll rises to 2,640
Spain announces record 838 coronavirus deaths in a day
German minister commits suicide after ‘coronavirus crisis worries’
Race against time to prevent coronavirus outbreak in Rohingya camps
Bank official held for threatening to rape AC (Land) Sayeema
Meeting local demand, PPE to be exported: BGMEA
Most Read News
Do we ever learn?
Quarantine on mango tree!
First Bangladeshi dies in Qatar from coronavirus
Woman dies in Barishal corona unit
Crack Platoon of FF exchange fire with Pak army in Jinjira
Tk 1.2tr revenue shortfall feared
Youth dies at Rajshahi Hospital without treatment
New date for Tokyo Olympics 'won't satisfy everybody', says Coe
Djokovic donates 1 million euros to help Serbia combat coronavirus
Italy death toll passes 10,000 with 889 in a day
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft