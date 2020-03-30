SC directive to officials, staff





A notice issued by Deputy Registrar (administration and justice) of the High Court Division Mohammad Akhteruzzaman Bhuiyan on Sunday has given the directive.

The officers and staff of both divisions of the Supreme Court and all subordinate courts would remain in their respective offices to provide necessary assistance at any emergency situation to prevent coronavirus outbreak.

In this situation, both the divisions of the Supreme Court and all subordinate court officials and staff are requested not to leave their respective places during the weekly and general holidays from March 26 to April 4, the notice added.

















