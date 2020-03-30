Video
Monday, 30 March, 2020, 6:57 AM
Home Back Page

Initiative taken to design  low-cost medical ventilator

Published : Monday, 30 March, 2020
Staff Correspondent

A group of Bangladeshi youths have introduced a competition to design 'low cost' medical ventilator on Saturday to support the critical patients infected with Coronavirus.
The challenge is to design a simple, maintainable, easy-to-manufacture ventilator to provide life support to COVID-19 patients anywhere in Bangladesh, said a news release of the organizer.
Falling Walls Lab Bangladesh chapter has taken the initiative inspired by the 'Code Life Ventilator Challenge' conducted by The Montreal General Hospital Foundation.
Students of Dhaka University, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology and Dhaka Medical College facilitated the progamme 'Project Medical Ventilator'.
In a statement, organizers informed that the top three design submissions will be available for free download to anyone.
Using the best design organizers will crowdfund to produce 2 thousand pieces of ventilators to distribute for personal and institutional use. Winners will get prize money of Tk200 thousand.
The ICU bed number at hospitals is almost 250 and the ratio of general bed to ICU bed is 219:1, which should be 10:1 for standard healthcare service.
In each month almost 500-600 patients apply for intensive care support but only 80-90 can be admitted.
Falling Walls Lab organiser Hasibul Himel said the almost 10-12 percent of the infected people need ventilators to survive as the COVID-19 attacks the respiratory system and creates a severe breathing problem.
The medical ventilators are highly-priced, ranging from almost Tk2.1 million to Tk 50 million and buying ventilators is not enough.
It needs a whole professional team to operate and maintain which is another large investment, according to the organizer.
The competition will bring the idea from the innovators to make a low-cost medical ventilator to help lungs work or assist in breathing, Hasibul said.
The Challenge is to open it to large number of public of Bangladesh. Submission deadline is 31st March 2020. People are requested to learn more by visiting projectventilator.org.


