Monday, 30 March, 2020, 6:57 AM
Three of a family burnt in fire in city

Published : Monday, 30 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Staff Correspondent

Three members of a family have suffered burn injuries after a fire broke out in a house in Dhaka.
The fire stared at a tin-roofed house in Section 13 of West Bhasantek's Shyamal Palli area on Saturday night.
The victims have been identified as Md Zakir, 40, his wife Rani Begum, 35, and their son Riyad, 15.
All three of them are in critical condition, said Inspector Md Bachchu Mia of Dhaka Medical College Hospital's police outpost, citing doctors.
Zakir has suffered 58 percent burns, Rani  has 32 percent and Riyad 38 percent, Bachchu added.
An electrical short-circuit sparked the fire, the inspector said, quoting the victims.
The Fire Service received reports of the fire at 12:30am on Sunday, said Lima Khanom, Control Room Officer of the Fire Service.  


