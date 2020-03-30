Video
Monday, 30 March, 2020
Home Back Page

Govt starts food distribution to low-income people

Published : Monday, 30 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Staff Correspondent

Following the countrywide lockdown to tackle the novel coronavirus, the government has started food distribution among low-income people.
Food distribution among low income group of people by different government agencies have begun in the city.
On Sunday, Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Mohammad Sayeed Khokon distributed daily essentials among low income people in front of Nagar Bhaban.
After the distribution, he said the DSCC has taken an initiative to provide daily essentials around 50,000 low income people.  "We have started collecting the list at the ward level. We will provide essentials to them as per the list."
On the other hand, newly elected mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation Atiqul Islam has distributed food among 1,000 families at Mirpur's Tolarbagh on Sunday.
At his own initiative, Atiqul has provided daily essentials including 5kg of rice, 1kg of lentil, soap, 1 litre of oil, 1kg of potato and three face masks.
During the distribution, he urged all rich people to come forward for helping the low-income and poor people to tackle the disaster. Meanwhile, Bangladesh Inland Water Transportation Authority (BIWTA) distributed food among boatmen and labourers at Sadarghat launch terminal.




The Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief has allocated 31,000 tonnes of rice and Tk 9 crore to be distributed across the country. Under the scheme, 10kg of rice will be distributed among 31 lakh families and Tk 500 would be provided among 1.80 lakh families across country.


