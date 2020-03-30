Video
Monday, 30 March, 2020
Six arrested for spreading rumours

Published : Monday, 30 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Staff Correspondent

At least six people were arrested from different areas in the capital for spreading rumours and misleading information on the coronavirus outbreak.
The arrested were identified as Awkad Hossain, 53, Ferdous Hasan Titu, 25, Tawhidul Islam,25, Muslim Uddin ,23, Mofizul Islam ,20, and Farid Hossain ,20.
Masudur Rahman, Deputy Commissioner (Media) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said a team of police first arrested Awkad while he was distributing leaflets in front of Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Saturday evening.
Gleaning information from him, police arrested five others from Mouchak area of the city, he added.
The law enforcers also recovered a large number of leaflets containing misleading and false information and seized a pick-up van from their possessions, police said.


