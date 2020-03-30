Death anniv of Shaheed Lt Col Jahangir today

The 49th death anniversary of Shaheed Lt. Col. Dr NAM Jahangir will be observed on Monday.

Due to prevailing threat of coronavirus, no doa mehfil or reminiscence meeting will be held at his last working place Cumilla Cantonment but relatives, friends and admirers of Jahangir are requested to pray for the departed soul, a press release said.

During the War of Liberation, on March 30 in 1971, the Pakistani Army brutally killed him along with his fellow officers and soldiers, while he was the Commanding Officer of the then '40 Field Ambulance' Stationed in Cumilla Cantonment. -BSS