Minor died from unknown disease





The third grader girl student Dhonika Tripura, 9, daughter of Omi Tripura of Rothichandra Karbaripara, was suffering from fever along with rash in her body and died on Saturday.

Besides, around 20 minor, age under 10, of Jorek Para and Homekpara areas fell sick with the symptoms.

Besides, the condition of another minor Pantoi Tripura, son of Charab Bikash Tripura is critical.

Charan Bikash said that, the condition of many children is critical there. But they could not take their children to hospital for their financial crisis and for the suspended vehicular movement.

On information, a medical team of Health Department along with upazila nirbahi officer Mohammad Ullah went to the spot on Sunday noon and observed the patients. The team also gave them medicine.

The team leader upazila health and family planning officer Doctor Tonoy Talukder said the symptoms of the children were like viral fever and viral pneumonia. However, they will send samples to Dhaka for confirmation whether they are infected with measles. Then the next treatment will be given.

The UNO said that the children might have been infected with measles. After confirmation, they will take initiative for arranging MR campaign with special arrangement. -UNB

















