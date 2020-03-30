Coronavirus: BPO delivering PPE, test kits free of charge

Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar on Sunday said the Directorate of Posts has been carrying personal protective equipment (PPE), coronavirus testing kits and awareness leaflets to all 64 districts free of charge.

"Altogether 60 covered vans of the directorate started carrying PPE, coronavirus testing kits and leaflets to the offices of civil surgeons in all 64 districts from Saturday without taking any charge," he said.

The minister said Sudhangshu Shekhar Bhadra, director general of Directorate of Posts, has been directed to supervise the activities and reach the necessary medical equipment to the offices of all civil surgeons. -UNB































