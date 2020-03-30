Video
Monday, 30 March, 2020, 6:56 AM
Bangladesh alems adamant to keep mosques open despite virus threat       Coronavirus could claim 200,000 American lives      
Three cops closed for assaulting two journos in Barishal

Published : Monday, 30 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM

BARISHAL, Mar 29: Three policemen were closed to the District Police Lines on Sunday for assaulting two photojournalists while taking photos of a campaign to prevent coronavirus transmission in the Barisal University area.
Barishal Metropolitan Police (BMP) took the action against Nayek Mohammad Mahsin, and constables Mohammad Zahid and Mohammad Kawsar, said BMP Commissioner Shahabuddin Khan.
Besides, a committee, led by BMP Deputy Commissioner Moktar Hossain, was formed to look into the incident, he said.
On Friday evening, the photojournalists-Shafin Ahmed of Dainik Desh Janapad and Nasir Uddin of Dainik Dakhiner Muk-were physically assaulted by policemen while taking photos of the campaign.
A team of the local administration, led by Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mosharraf Hossain and assisted by police, was conducting the campaign to raise awareness about coronavirus. A policeman, wearing a mask and without an insignia, approached them and asked who they were. As soon as they said they were photojournalists, the policeman started beating them.
The UNO regretted the incident and said he did not instruct police to beat the journalists.
Barishal Deputy Commissioner SM Ajiar Rahman said the administration will do everything to ensure the protection of journalists. He promised to take proper action against those responsible for the incident.
BMP Commissioner Shahabuddin said police have been directed to behave well with everyone.    -UNB


