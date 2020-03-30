Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 March, 2020, 6:56 AM
latest Bangladesh alems adamant to keep mosques open despite virus threat       Coronavirus could claim 200,000 American lives      
Home City News

Follow Sangsad TV for school lessons: Dipu Moni

Published : Monday, 30 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Staff Correspondent

Education Minister Dipu Moni on Sunday urged all students to continue their study at home by watching Sangsad Television that began Sunday amid Coronavirus outbreak.
 "We have arranged this education programme with an aim to minimize the loss of the academic session due to closure of educational institutions," she said.
She made the comment at a meeting at the International Mother Language Institute Auditorium in the city.
Talking about the programme of the Shagsad Television titled 'My Home My School' The Education Minister said such teaching will cover students from class six to class ten.
She urged all students to give full concentration on broadcast recorded lectures of renowned teachers.
Besides, Deputy Minister of Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, Secondary and Higher Education Division Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain, Technical and Madrasa Education Division Secretary Munshi Shahabuddin Ahmed and Professor Syed Md Golam Faruk and Director General at the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education were present at the meeting. The class teaching will begin from 9:00am and will continue till 12:00am every day.
This special arrangement has been taken with an aim to equip every student with their proper study to cover up the losses due to schools closure following the Coronavirus outbreak.
The Education Ministry has arranged the programme for the students from class six to class ten. At the same time, students of primary schools will also get the support under the same mechanism.
Students will be given home works and after end of class lessons they will be obliged to submit the home tasks to the respective teachers once the school gets open.
Later the home tasks will be evaluated as a part of continuous evaluation of school exams/ tests.  
However, the class study will be repeated from 2:00pm to 5:00pm.
According to the DSHE official, there are about 90 lakh students currently enrolled in sixth to tenth grades in schools across the country.
The government on March 16 closed down all schools till March 31 and on Tuesday extended the closure till April 9. Several DSHE officials said with the Covid-19 situation evolving every day, this closure might be prolonged.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Death anniv of Shaheed Lt Col Jahangir today
Dhaka ranks 15th in AQI
Minor died from unknown disease
Coronavirus: BPO delivering PPE, test kits free of charge
Three cops closed for assaulting two journos in Barishal
Follow Sangsad TV for school lessons: Dipu Moni
18 houses under lockdown in Kurigram
22 samples tested in Chattogram


Latest News
Bangladesh alems adamant to keep mosques open despite virus threat
Coronavirus could claim 200,000 American lives
Coronavirus death toll exceeds 32,000 worldwide
Italy virus deaths rise by 756, total fatalities 10,779
Iran reports 123 virus deaths, toll rises to 2,640
Spain announces record 838 coronavirus deaths in a day
German minister commits suicide after ‘coronavirus crisis worries’
Race against time to prevent coronavirus outbreak in Rohingya camps
Bank official held for threatening to rape AC (Land) Sayeema
Meeting local demand, PPE to be exported: BGMEA
Most Read News
Do we ever learn?
Quarantine on mango tree!
First Bangladeshi dies in Qatar from coronavirus
Woman dies in Barishal corona unit
Crack Platoon of FF exchange fire with Pak army in Jinjira
Tk 1.2tr revenue shortfall feared
Youth dies at Rajshahi Hospital without treatment
New date for Tokyo Olympics 'won't satisfy everybody', says Coe
Djokovic donates 1 million euros to help Serbia combat coronavirus
Italy death toll passes 10,000 with 889 in a day
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft