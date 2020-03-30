Follow Sangsad TV for school lessons: Dipu Moni





"We have arranged this education programme with an aim to minimize the loss of the academic session due to closure of educational institutions," she said.

She made the comment at a meeting at the International Mother Language Institute Auditorium in the city.

Talking about the programme of the Shagsad Television titled 'My Home My School' The Education Minister said such teaching will cover students from class six to class ten.

She urged all students to give full concentration on broadcast recorded lectures of renowned teachers.

Besides, Deputy Minister of Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, Secondary and Higher Education Division Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain, Technical and Madrasa Education Division Secretary Munshi Shahabuddin Ahmed and Professor Syed Md Golam Faruk and Director General at the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education were present at the meeting. The class teaching will begin from 9:00am and will continue till 12:00am every day.

This special arrangement has been taken with an aim to equip every student with their proper study to cover up the losses due to schools closure following the Coronavirus outbreak.

The Education Ministry has arranged the programme for the students from class six to class ten. At the same time, students of primary schools will also get the support under the same mechanism.

Students will be given home works and after end of class lessons they will be obliged to submit the home tasks to the respective teachers once the school gets open.

Later the home tasks will be evaluated as a part of continuous evaluation of school exams/ tests.

However, the class study will be repeated from 2:00pm to 5:00pm.

According to the DSHE official, there are about 90 lakh students currently enrolled in sixth to tenth grades in schools across the country.

The government on March 16 closed down all schools till March 31 and on Tuesday extended the closure till April 9. Several DSHE officials said with the Covid-19 situation evolving every day, this closure might be prolonged.



























