18 houses under lockdown in Kurigram





Besides, the authorities also kept the houses of 48 overseas returnees under surveillance.

Rajib Kumar, officer-in-charge of Phulbari Police Station, said 70 people arrived here from abroad and the capital in the last several days and their houses have been kept under surveillance. "Of the 70 people two of came from India. Already the local administration has put 18 houses under loc down and hoisted red flag on the top of their houses, he said.

Dr Mohammad Raju Mia, Resident Medical Officer of Phulbari Upazila Health Complex, said some of them were asked to stay in home quarantine. -UNB



































