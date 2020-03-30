Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 March, 2020, 6:56 AM
latest Bangladesh alems adamant to keep mosques open despite virus threat       Coronavirus could claim 200,000 American lives      
Home City News

22 samples tested in Chattogram

Published : Monday, 30 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 29: The Bangladesh Tropical and Infectious Diseases (BITID) has tested a total of 22 samples in Chattogram till Sunday.
When contacted Dr M Abul Hasan, Director of BITID told the Daily Observer, no positive test was so far found in those samples of Chattogram.
He said, we are sending the results of the tested samples to Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) in Dhaka for announcing the results.
Meanwhile a coordinating meeting of the Chattogram administration was held at Damparar Police Line on Sunday with CMP Commissioner Mahbubur Rahman in the chair.
Chattogram City Corporation Mayor AJM Nasiruddin attended the meeting. The representatives of the district administration claimed that the local bodies of of Chattogram are cent per cent ready to face the spread of coronavirus.
Meanwhile, the Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) has taken a special strategy to help the people stay in their respective homes in a bid to contain coronavirus spreading in the city.
Under the direction of CMP Commissioner Md. Mahabubur Rahman, all 16 police stations of CMP have started 'Home Service' facility - taking daily essentials and medicines to the doorsteps of the city dwellers who have been asked to stay home to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Besides the CMP hotline, the police are taking the daily essentials to the doorsteps of the city dwellers after getting calls at the number of the duty officer of the concerned police stations.
The operation is being monitored by the four deputy commissioners of the four zones of CMP.
Earlier, Mohammad Mohsin, officer-in-charge of Kotwali thana initiated the service in his area on Friday to provide assistance to the residents in this time of crisis.
Khulshi thana police delivered necessary essentials and medicines to four families today after collecting it from the market on Saturday.
Earlier, CMP made announcements using a loudspeaker: "Stay home. The shop will reach you. You do not need to go out for shopping."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Death anniv of Shaheed Lt Col Jahangir today
Dhaka ranks 15th in AQI
Minor died from unknown disease
Coronavirus: BPO delivering PPE, test kits free of charge
Three cops closed for assaulting two journos in Barishal
Follow Sangsad TV for school lessons: Dipu Moni
18 houses under lockdown in Kurigram
22 samples tested in Chattogram


Latest News
Bangladesh alems adamant to keep mosques open despite virus threat
Coronavirus could claim 200,000 American lives
Coronavirus death toll exceeds 32,000 worldwide
Italy virus deaths rise by 756, total fatalities 10,779
Iran reports 123 virus deaths, toll rises to 2,640
Spain announces record 838 coronavirus deaths in a day
German minister commits suicide after ‘coronavirus crisis worries’
Race against time to prevent coronavirus outbreak in Rohingya camps
Bank official held for threatening to rape AC (Land) Sayeema
Meeting local demand, PPE to be exported: BGMEA
Most Read News
Do we ever learn?
Quarantine on mango tree!
First Bangladeshi dies in Qatar from coronavirus
Woman dies in Barishal corona unit
Crack Platoon of FF exchange fire with Pak army in Jinjira
Tk 1.2tr revenue shortfall feared
Youth dies at Rajshahi Hospital without treatment
New date for Tokyo Olympics 'won't satisfy everybody', says Coe
Djokovic donates 1 million euros to help Serbia combat coronavirus
Italy death toll passes 10,000 with 889 in a day
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft