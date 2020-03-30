22 samples tested in Chattogram





When contacted Dr M Abul Hasan, Director of BITID told the Daily Observer, no positive test was so far found in those samples of Chattogram.

He said, we are sending the results of the tested samples to Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) in Dhaka for announcing the results.

Meanwhile a coordinating meeting of the Chattogram administration was held at Damparar Police Line on Sunday with CMP Commissioner Mahbubur Rahman in the chair.

Chattogram City Corporation Mayor AJM Nasiruddin attended the meeting. The representatives of the district administration claimed that the local bodies of of Chattogram are cent per cent ready to face the spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) has taken a special strategy to help the people stay in their respective homes in a bid to contain coronavirus spreading in the city.

Under the direction of CMP Commissioner Md. Mahabubur Rahman, all 16 police stations of CMP have started 'Home Service' facility - taking daily essentials and medicines to the doorsteps of the city dwellers who have been asked to stay home to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Besides the CMP hotline, the police are taking the daily essentials to the doorsteps of the city dwellers after getting calls at the number of the duty officer of the concerned police stations.

The operation is being monitored by the four deputy commissioners of the four zones of CMP.

Earlier, Mohammad Mohsin, officer-in-charge of Kotwali thana initiated the service in his area on Friday to provide assistance to the residents in this time of crisis.

Khulshi thana police delivered necessary essentials and medicines to four families today after collecting it from the market on Saturday.

Earlier, CMP made announcements using a loudspeaker: "Stay home. The shop will reach you. You do not need to go out for shopping."



















CHATTOGRAM, Mar 29: The Bangladesh Tropical and Infectious Diseases (BITID) has tested a total of 22 samples in Chattogram till Sunday.When contacted Dr M Abul Hasan, Director of BITID told the Daily Observer, no positive test was so far found in those samples of Chattogram.He said, we are sending the results of the tested samples to Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) in Dhaka for announcing the results.Meanwhile a coordinating meeting of the Chattogram administration was held at Damparar Police Line on Sunday with CMP Commissioner Mahbubur Rahman in the chair.Chattogram City Corporation Mayor AJM Nasiruddin attended the meeting. The representatives of the district administration claimed that the local bodies of of Chattogram are cent per cent ready to face the spread of coronavirus.Meanwhile, the Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) has taken a special strategy to help the people stay in their respective homes in a bid to contain coronavirus spreading in the city.Under the direction of CMP Commissioner Md. Mahabubur Rahman, all 16 police stations of CMP have started 'Home Service' facility - taking daily essentials and medicines to the doorsteps of the city dwellers who have been asked to stay home to prevent the spread of coronavirus.Besides the CMP hotline, the police are taking the daily essentials to the doorsteps of the city dwellers after getting calls at the number of the duty officer of the concerned police stations.The operation is being monitored by the four deputy commissioners of the four zones of CMP.Earlier, Mohammad Mohsin, officer-in-charge of Kotwali thana initiated the service in his area on Friday to provide assistance to the residents in this time of crisis.Khulshi thana police delivered necessary essentials and medicines to four families today after collecting it from the market on Saturday.Earlier, CMP made announcements using a loudspeaker: "Stay home. The shop will reach you. You do not need to go out for shopping."