Monday, 30 March, 2020
Torture and punishment are unexpected

Published : Monday, 30 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

Dear Sir

Lockdown is underway across the country to prevent further Corona virus infection. All shops are closed except for food and emergency services. Law enforcement personnel, including the army and police, are now on the streets all over the country.

But sadly, the truth is, out of necessity, people are being tortured in various ways. In addition to whispering in the ear, it is being held as a picture or video in a mobile phone camera. In many cases, sticks are being hit in the body. Many such pictures and videos have already been circulated via social media. These events are really unexpected. After the lockdown, the government is directed to make people aware of the responsibility of ensuring that people do not leave their homes without urgent need. There was no mention of physical injury or punishment.

Therefore, request to all authorities concerned to avoid harsh behaviour towards those are out of necessity.





Abu Faruk
Assistant Teacher, Bandarban



