43 boys get bicycles in Noakhali

NOAKHALI, Mar 29: Some 43 boys in Sonaimuri Upazila of the district got bicycles for saying prayers for 45 days with congregation.Sonaimuri Hamidia Kamil Madrasa Mosque Khateeb Mufti Humayun Kabir took the exemplary initiative with the help of the mosque committee to encourage boys to be habituated in prayers.Local sources said a total of 70 boys have been registered in the programme of performing prayers for consecutive 45 days.Of them, 43 boys completed their targets which took place from February 5 to March 20.Khateeb Humayun said, "I have desired for long to make boys and teenagers mosque-goers. After a long wait, we could make the desire into reality. Our initiative will be successful if a single one of them prays regularly in his life time."One of the boys said, "We have long been performing prayers together. Friendly relations have been built up with many of them."Expressing happiness for getting the award, he added, "I will regularly go to mosque to perform prayers in congregation."