Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 March, 2020, 6:55 AM
latest Bangladesh alems adamant to keep mosques open despite virus threat       Coronavirus could claim 200,000 American lives      
Home Countryside

Four found dead in 4 dists

Published : Monday, 30 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Our Correspondents

Four persons were found dead in four districts- Joypurhat, Noakhali, Munshiganj and Sherpur, in two days.
JOYPURHAT: Police recovered the throat-slit body of a rickshaw-van puller in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon, a day after he went missing.
Deceased Abdul Jalil, 38, was the son of Moyen Uddin, a resident of Sundarpur Noyapara area of Amdoi Union under the upazila.
Local sources said Jalil went out of home on Friday morning with his rickshaw-van and since then he remained missing.
Local spotted his body on the bank of Tulshiganga River and also found his van.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Joypurhat General Hospital morgue, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sadar Police Station (PS) Shahriar Haque.
It is suspected that he might have been killed over previous enmity.
NOAKHALI: Police recovered a youth's hanging body from Darbeshpur Village in Begumganj Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
Deceased Sajeeb Chandra Sutradhar, 19, was the son of Babul Chandra Sutradhar of the village. He used to work in a pharmacy at Chowmuhani Bazaar.
Quoting family members, local Union Parishad Chairman Abdul Ali said Sajeeb returned house on Friday night and locked his room from inside. On Saturday morning, family members got no response despite calling.
Later, they broke open the door and found his hanging body.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Begumganj PS OC Harunur Rashid Chowdhury confirmed the incident.
MUNSHIGANJ: Police recovered a woman's hanging body from her house in Gazaria Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.
Deceased Nurunnahar, 22, was the wife of Shamim Hossen of Laskardi Village under Hosendi Union in the upazila.
Gazaria PS (Investigation Centre) Sub-Inspector Golam Kibria said, being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Munshiganj General Hospital morgue for an autopsy. The reason behind the death could not be known yet. Shamim went into hiding after the death.
NALITABARI, SHERPUR: Police recovered a brickfield worker's body from Kala Gang area at Kholabhanga Village in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Friday noon.
The deceased was identified as Moksed Mia, 36.
Family, local and police sources said the deceased used to live in Narayanganj along with his family. He came to Nalitabari on Wednesday night last. On Friday early morning, his wife and daughter found the door of the house open. Later, they found him dead near the house.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Khulna ADC (Revenue) Sarwar Ahmed Saleheen visiting Borodanga model shrimp enclosure
Dinajpur DC handed over masks and hand-sanitizers
43 boys get bicycles in Noakhali
Four found dead in 4 dists
Man beaten dead in B’baria
4 killed in road mishaps
Model shrimp enclosure at Dumuria
Worker dies falling off electric tower in Barishal


Latest News
Bangladesh alems adamant to keep mosques open despite virus threat
Coronavirus could claim 200,000 American lives
Coronavirus death toll exceeds 32,000 worldwide
Italy virus deaths rise by 756, total fatalities 10,779
Iran reports 123 virus deaths, toll rises to 2,640
Spain announces record 838 coronavirus deaths in a day
German minister commits suicide after ‘coronavirus crisis worries’
Race against time to prevent coronavirus outbreak in Rohingya camps
Bank official held for threatening to rape AC (Land) Sayeema
Meeting local demand, PPE to be exported: BGMEA
Most Read News
Do we ever learn?
Quarantine on mango tree!
First Bangladeshi dies in Qatar from coronavirus
Woman dies in Barishal corona unit
Crack Platoon of FF exchange fire with Pak army in Jinjira
Tk 1.2tr revenue shortfall feared
Youth dies at Rajshahi Hospital without treatment
New date for Tokyo Olympics 'won't satisfy everybody', says Coe
Djokovic donates 1 million euros to help Serbia combat coronavirus
Italy death toll passes 10,000 with 889 in a day
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft