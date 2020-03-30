Four found dead in 4 dists





JOYPURHAT: Police recovered the throat-slit body of a rickshaw-van puller in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon, a day after he went missing.

Deceased Abdul Jalil, 38, was the son of Moyen Uddin, a resident of Sundarpur Noyapara area of Amdoi Union under the upazila.

Local sources said Jalil went out of home on Friday morning with his rickshaw-van and since then he remained missing.

Local spotted his body on the bank of Tulshiganga River and also found his van.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Joypurhat General Hospital morgue, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sadar Police Station (PS) Shahriar Haque.

It is suspected that he might have been killed over previous enmity.

NOAKHALI: Police recovered a youth's hanging body from Darbeshpur Village in Begumganj Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

Deceased Sajeeb Chandra Sutradhar, 19, was the son of Babul Chandra Sutradhar of the village. He used to work in a pharmacy at Chowmuhani Bazaar.

Quoting family members, local Union Parishad Chairman Abdul Ali said Sajeeb returned house on Friday night and locked his room from inside. On Saturday morning, family members got no response despite calling.

Later, they broke open the door and found his hanging body.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Begumganj PS OC Harunur Rashid Chowdhury confirmed the incident.

MUNSHIGANJ: Police recovered a woman's hanging body from her house in Gazaria Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

Deceased Nurunnahar, 22, was the wife of Shamim Hossen of Laskardi Village under Hosendi Union in the upazila.

Gazaria PS (Investigation Centre) Sub-Inspector Golam Kibria said, being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Munshiganj General Hospital morgue for an autopsy. The reason behind the death could not be known yet. Shamim went into hiding after the death.

NALITABARI, SHERPUR: Police recovered a brickfield worker's body from Kala Gang area at Kholabhanga Village in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

The deceased was identified as Moksed Mia, 36.

Family, local and police sources said the deceased used to live in Narayanganj along with his family. He came to Nalitabari on Wednesday night last. On Friday early morning, his wife and daughter found the door of the house open. Later, they found him dead near the house.



















