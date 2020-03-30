Man beaten dead in B’baria

BRAHMANBARIA, Mar 29: Miscreants allegedly beat a man to death inside a godown in Ashuganj Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

Deceased Jahangir Alam, 51, was the son of late Ilu Mia of Char Chartala Village in the upazila. He was a fish seller by profession.

Locals said the deceased used to gamble inside the godown regularly. On Friday afternoon, some miscreants beat him during gambling, leaving him seriously injured.

He was rushed to a local clinic where he was declared dead.



























