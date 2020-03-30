Video
Monday, 30 March, 2020
4 killed in road mishaps

Published : Monday, 30 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14
Our Correspondents

Four persons including two students were killed in separate road accidents in three districts- Satkhira, Gopalganj and Bhola, in two days.  
SATKHIRA: Two students were killed as a microbus hit their motorcycle in Patkelghata area of the district on Saturday night.
The deceased were identified as Ashish Kumar Mandal, 17, son of Madar Mandal, and Mukunda Kumar Mandal, 19, son of Shibpad Mandal, residents of Shakdah Village in the area.
Ashish was a tenth grader at Patkelghata Adarsha High School and Mukunda was a student of intermediate first year at Islamkati Technical and BM College.
Witnesses said a Khulna-bound microbus hit the motorcycle carrying the students in Mirzapur area around 10pm, leaving both the riders critically injured.
They were rushed to Satkhira Sadar Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.  
GOPALGANJ: A teenage rickshaw puller was killed in a road accident in Borashur area under Kashiani Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.
Deceased Imran Sheikh, 13, was the son of Nuru Sheikh of Purulia Village in the upazila.
Officer-in-Charge of Kashiani Police Station Md Azizur Rahman confirmed the incident and said a Dhaka-bound egg-laden van hit the rickshaw on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway in the said area, leaving the rickshaw puller dead on the spot.
Later, police recovered the body.  
DAULATKHAN, BHOLA: A businessman was killed in a road accident in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district on Friday.
The deceased was identified as Shaheed, son of late Md Sadeque of Ward No. 1 under Syedpur Union in the upazila. He was the owner of VIP Shoes in Daulatkhan Maddha Bazaar.  Local sources said he became injured as he fell from Mahindra on Bhola-Ilisha Highway at around 5pm.
The locals rushed him to Bhola Sadar Hospital where the on-duty doctor referred him to take to Barishal. He died on the way to Barishal.  He was buried after Asr Prayer on Saturday.
Daulatkhan Upazila Nirbahi Officer Jitendra Kumar Nath mourned to the death news.


