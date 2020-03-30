Model shrimp enclosure at Dumuria





During the visit, were also present Deputy Director of Sustainable Coastal & Marine (SCM) Project Saroj Kumar Mistri, Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Sanjib Das, Upazila Senior Fisheries Officer Md. Abu Bakar Siddik and fish cultivators.

ADC expressed his satisfaction after seeing the development of the project of bagda and galda species of shrimp.

The newly introduced cluster system has created a sensation among all farmers.

The shrimp cultivators of Borodanga Village have been farming shrimp for 10-12 years. But their production in the conventional way was very poor.

In order to increase production of bagda shrimp, the senior upazila fisheries officer introduced the new system, and farmers started getting benefit from it. The Fisheries Department also trained them with necessary skill.

































DUMURIA, KHULNA, Mar 29: Model shrimp enclosure in Borodanga Village was visited by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Sarwar Ahmed Salehin on Thursday.During the visit, were also present Deputy Director of Sustainable Coastal & Marine (SCM) Project Saroj Kumar Mistri, Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Sanjib Das, Upazila Senior Fisheries Officer Md. Abu Bakar Siddik and fish cultivators.ADC expressed his satisfaction after seeing the development of the project of bagda and galda species of shrimp.The newly introduced cluster system has created a sensation among all farmers.The shrimp cultivators of Borodanga Village have been farming shrimp for 10-12 years. But their production in the conventional way was very poor.In order to increase production of bagda shrimp, the senior upazila fisheries officer introduced the new system, and farmers started getting benefit from it. The Fisheries Department also trained them with necessary skill.