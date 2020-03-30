Worker dies falling off electric tower in Barishal

BARISHAL, Mar 29: A worker was killed after falling from an electric tower in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

Deceased Mazibur Rahaman, 35, hailed from Kushtia District.

The incident took place in Charbaira area around 9am when he was working at the top of the tower.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue.

Officer-in-Charge of Kaunia Police Station (PS) Azimul Karim confirmed the matter, adding that an unnatural death case was filled with the PS in this connection.













