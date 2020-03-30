

Food distributed among poor people in Khulna

Deputy Commissioner Md. Helal Hossain said the government has taken different initiatives to give food and financial support to the low-income group as the coronavirus outbreak-triggered 'stay at home' rule has almost stopped their income.

"None will remain without food due to lack of work as the government

is providing food and financial support to them," he said while distributing daily essentials and sanitizers among the poor at their houses in the upazila.

Superintendent of Police (SP) SM Shafiullah, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Ziaur Rahman, Chairman of Batiaghata Upazila Parishad Md. Ashraful Alam Khan and Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md. Nazrul Islam were present on the occasion.

Around 100 day-labourers and destitute families of the upazila received rice, pulse, potato, oil, soap and hand-sanitizer.

























