Youth dies at Rajshahi Hospital for want of treatment





Deceased Al Amin was the son of Moklesur Rahman, a resident of Olongkerdighi in Raninagar Upazila of Naogaon.

Moklesur Rahman said Al Amin, an employee of a cloth shop in Dhaka, came to his village home on Saturday morning with high fever and cough.

But suspecting him a coronavirus patient, villagers barred him from entering his house.

Later, the youth was first taken to Adamdighi Hospital and then to Bheti Community Centre. But he did not get any kind of treatment at the hospital.

Local people informed the matter to Upazila Nirbahi Officer and he asked him to take Al Amin to Raninagar Hospital where the on-duty doctors referred him to Naogaon Sadar Adhunik Hospital.

From there, he was referred to the Rajshahi Medical College Hospital where he died at night.

No hospitals collected Al Amin's blood samples for coronavirus test, his father alleged.











































