Families of fishers died in Bay passing hard times





Though such families would get government's financial assistance earlier, they are getting nothing now.

During the last three years, at least 65 fishers died or went missing in the sea, according to fishermen's associations in Char Fasson and Bhola.

Of them, bodies of 15 fishers were recovered. The rest ones are missing yet.

Losing them, their families concerned have been pathless.

Going to fishing in the sea on July 6 to 7 in 2019, 35 fishers of Nurabad in Char Fasson Upazila, Ahmedpur Union and Samraj Village of Madraj went missing.

Boarding a total of 44 fishermen, three trawlers including two of Monir Majhi and Shahjahan Majhi sank in Shibchar point of the sea estuary. After two days, nine fishers of the missing were found including two alive. The remaining ones are missing as yet.

On November 11 of 2019, Bhola Cost Guard recovered 10 more bodies of fishers out of total 14 who went missing in a trawler capsize during cyclone Bulbul. The remaining four bodies are yet missing.

Now, after a long time, their near and dear ones have lost all hopes for getting them back.

Losing their single earners, their families have been passing days in sheer hardships.

On July 7 in 2019, the trawler of Shahjahan Majhi of Faridabad Village in the upazila boarding 15 fishers sank at Shibchar point. After nine months, his relatives and family members left aside their search for him. But the family of Shahjahan Majhi has fallen in acute financial crisis.

The treatment of old Kulsum Begum, 90, has stopped. Also education of two sons got off.

The families of Kabir and his father-in-law Shahjamal, owners of other two trawlers, have also been in the same condition like Shahjahan Majhi's family.

Kabir's wife Surma, accompanying her two daughters, have taken shelter in her father's home. Her mother Aysha Khatun has been starving with her two grand-daughters.

Local representatives have demanded government assistances for these families in the uttered conditions. They added as soon as possible, these families will be brought under official rehabilitations.

A financial assistance scheme was launched during 2012-13 fiscal for such families. But the scheme was stopped in 2017.

The Fisheries Department said new policy is being made. Under the new policy, the families of the newly lost or died fishers will be provided with assistances, it added.

Senior Fisheries Officer Maruf Hossain Minar of Char Fasson Upazila said Tk 50,000 shall be given to each missing or deceased fishers under the new policy, and those who got paralysed in the hand of the pirates shall be given Tk 25,000 each.

"The list of these fishers has been prepared in our office," he also said.

Five lakh people are engaged in fishing in seven upazilas of Bhola. Of them, 1.50 lakh are registered fishers including about 40,000 listed with Char Fasson Upazila. Fisheries office registered 25,074 fishers. In addition, there are about 20,000 unregistered fishers.





















