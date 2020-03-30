41 home-quarantined people get items at Kawkhali

KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR, Mar 29: A total of 41 home-quarantined people in Kawkhali Upazila of the district got books, hand-sanitizers and medicines on Thursday.

To contain the spread of coronavirus in the upazila, fire service and locals are spraying water mixed with bleaching powder.

This social service has been launched by Kawkhali Upazila Administration.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Khaleda Khatun Rekha said the initiative has been aided by upazila representatives, freedom fighters, political leaders, public and private officers and employees, civil society members and businessmen.

Donated by them, she added, a total of 41 home returnees have been provided each with one packet of book, mask, tablet, hand-sanitizer, dry food, soap and bleaching power.





