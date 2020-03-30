Video
Monday, 30 March, 2020
Antivirus solution sprayed in different districts

Published : Monday, 30 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Our Correspondents

Chandpur Municipality Mayor Nasir Uddin Ahmed inaugurating cleaning programme in the town on Saturday with a view to preventing coronavirus. photo: observer

With a view to preventing coronavirus contamination, antivirus solution was sprayed in different districts including Mymensingh, Bhola, Bagerhat and Chandpur, in two days.
GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Under the initiative of Gafargaon Municipality, antivirus solution was sprayed in the different places of nine wards in the municipal area of the district on Sunday with a view to preventing coronavirus.
The spraying programme led by Municipal Mayor S M Iqbal Hossain Sumon began from the municipality office in the morning.
Besides, 150 hand-washing points were established in front of municipal market shop and 5,000 leaflets were distributed to create awareness among the people about the coronavirus.
Municipal Mayor SM Iqbal Hossain Sumon said antivirus solution will be sprayed in every market and road in the municipality. The spraying programme was started here on Tuesday as a part of cleaning activities to prevent coronavirus, he added.
DAULATKHAN, BHOLA: Antivirus solution was sprayed in different places of Daulatkhan Upazila in the district on Sunday with a view to preventing coronavirus.
Following the supervision of Lawmaker Ali Azam Mukul, from Bhola-2 Constituency, the fire-service members sprayed the antivirus solution in Dakshin Matha, Uttar Matha and Poshu Hospital area of the town.
Daulatkhan Upazila Chairman Manzur Alam Khan, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Jitendra Kumar Nath, Upazila Woman Vice-Chairman Inun Nahar Renu, Bhabanipur Union Parishad Chairman Golam Nabi Nabu and Bhola Fire Service Deputy Assistant Director (DAD) Zakir Hossain were present at that time.
Meanwhile, Green Eye, a voluntary organisation of students, also sprayed antivirus solution in various places here and marked spots to maintain social distance in the town.
BAGERHAT: Fire Service and Civil Defence members sprayed antivirus solution in the market of the town on Saturday with a view to preventing coronavirus.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Md Kamrul Islam and Fire Service DAD Golam Sarwar led the programme.
DAD Golam Sarwar said with an initiative of the district administration, the antivirus solution has been sprayed in the market of the town to keep the area safe from the virus.
Spraying solution will prevent coronavirus as well as dengue in the area, the DAD added.


