Thakurgaon turns deserted amid coronavirus lockdown

THAKURGAON, Mar 29: The entire district town has worn a deserted look amid army patrolling to enforce complete lockdown.Besides, shops and local business establishments have remained closed.Bangladesh Army has been patrolling at different upazilas in the district. They have strengthened their patrolling in the district to enforce social distancing and implementing other measures to contain coronavirus transmission.As many as 250 army personnel have been working in five upazilas of the district to create awareness among people.On Saturday, the army personnel were seen conducting publicity campaign, maintaining social distancing, and curbing crowding of people and ensuring home quarantine.Apart from ensuring home quarantine for expatriates coming from abroad, restriction has been imposed on the movement of two persons together at a time.Besides, the army personnel have been spraying the disinfectants on every motor vehicles plying in the district town.