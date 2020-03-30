Video
Monday, 30 March, 2020
Army, police launch campaign in Noakhali

Published : Monday, 30 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Our Correspondent

NOAKHALI, Mar 29: Bangladesh Army and Bangladesh Police have been conducting public awareness campaign through distributing leaflets, making placards and speaking through mike in Noakhali in order to prevent deadly coronavirus and ensure safe social distancing.
They launched their campaign from Choumuhoni area in Begumganj Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
Walking through main thoroughfares in the district, the army and police personnel urged people not to create panic over coronavirus.
They also distributed leaflets stating how to remain safe from coronavirus. They called upon the people to get out of their home unnecessarily.
At the same time, they urged the shoppers to maintain safe social distance drawing blocks in front of different shops. At the same time, they urged the shoppers to maintain safe social distance drawing blocks in front of different shops.
Major Kamrul, Additional Police Super of Begumganj Circle Shahjahan Sheikh, Begumganj Police Station Officer-in-Charge Harunur Rashid Chowdhury and Begumganj Assistant Commissioner of Land Sarwar Kamal were present at that time.


