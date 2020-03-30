10 houses lockdown as man dies with corona symptoms





Deceased Masud Rana, 50, came to his house in Nandipur Village in the upazila with fever, cough and throat ache. He used to do business in Dhaka's Kasimpur. District Civil Surgeon said they have contacted with the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR). The sample (mouth salvia) of the deceased will be sent to IEDCR.

Shibganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer Alamgir Kabir said ten neighbouring houses were kept under lockdown in the area after the death of the man. Police were deployed in the area.

A total of 761 foreign returnees were home quarantined in the district, according to district civil surgeon office control room.

























BOGURA, Mar 29: Local administration has put ten houses under lockdown after a man died with coronavirus symptoms in Shibganj Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.Deceased Masud Rana, 50, came to his house in Nandipur Village in the upazila with fever, cough and throat ache. He used to do business in Dhaka's Kasimpur. District Civil Surgeon said they have contacted with the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR). The sample (mouth salvia) of the deceased will be sent to IEDCR.Shibganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer Alamgir Kabir said ten neighbouring houses were kept under lockdown in the area after the death of the man. Police were deployed in the area.A total of 761 foreign returnees were home quarantined in the district, according to district civil surgeon office control room.