13 people, 20 businesses fined in 5 dists





MANIKGANJ: A mobile court slapped a financial fine to 11 truck and van drivers on Saturday on charge of carrying passengers along Dhaka-Aricha Highway in the district.

The suspension of plying of public transports have been maintained in the district since Thursday last as part of the countrywide 'stay at home' order in order to contain corona-contamination.

The mobile court conducted by District Executive Magistrate Md Akter Hossain Shahin made the passengers get down from 11 trucks and vans on Dhaka-Aricha Highway and fined the drivers. The drive was assisted by local traffic police.

According to the district administration sources, the ply of all modes of public transports has been suspended since Thursday to April 4 as part of the countrywide informal restriction. But van and trucks other than medicine shops, kitchen markets, emergency services, fuel and perishable goods-carrying vehicles and newspaper-carrying transports shall remain out of this order.

According to transport-banning provision, passengers shall not be boarded on these transports. So the drivers of van and trucks were fined financially, it was learnt.

BOGURA: A mobile court here on Saturday fined three persons Tk 1,200 on different charges in Santahar area of Adamdighi Upazila in the district.

The mobile court led by Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Executive Magistrate AKM Abdullah Bin Rashid fined two motorcyclists Tk 500 each for roaming about and a trader Tk 200 for storing onion illegally.

The UNO urged all to stay at home with a view to prevent coronavirus. The drive will be continued till April 4, he added.

Bangladesh Army Captain Md Sazzad and Sub-Inspector of the local police outpost Abdul Wadud were also present at that time.

BRAHMANBARIA: A mobile court here on Friday fined a pharmacy for selling date-expired hand-sanitizer in Uttar Poiratola area under Sadar Upazila of the district.

Executive Magistrate of the district administration Saffat Ara Sayeed led the mobile court about 1pm.

The executive magistrate said on information of selling date-expired sanitizer, they conducted a drive in the said area and fined M/s Zilani Medical Hall Tk 20,000.

Later, the seized the sanitizers were destroyed in front of people.

NOAKHALI: A mobile court here on Thursday fined 16 shops for defying government order of closing all the businesses in Sadar Upazila of the district.

Sadar Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Mohammad Zakaria led the mobile court where the Ansar Battalion members assisted him.

The mobile court sources said a drive was conducted in Datter Haat, Kaliotara Bazaar, Mannan Nagar, Nuru Patwari Haat, Uttar Wapda, Shaheber Haat, Momin Nagar and Sonapur Bazaar in the upazila on the day. At that time, 16 shops were fined Tk 82,000 for keeping their businesses open defying the government order of lockdown across the country. AC Land Mohammad Zakaria confirmed the incident adding that all need to cooperate with them by staying at home to prevent coronavirus.

MUNSHIGANJ: A mobile court here on Tuesday fined two shops Tk 10,000 for selling commodities at higher price in the town.

The mobile court led by AC (Land) and Executive Magistrate Sheikh Mezbah Ul Sabereen fined Bipasha Store and Madina Poultry House in the town Tk 5,000 each for selling rice and poultry at higher prices.





















