Monitoring on to ensure transport lockdown at Tentulia

TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH, Mar 29: Administrative monitoring is on to ensure lockdown of all modes of passenger transports in the district.The no-ply declaration has been followed since March 26 keeping other vehicles carrying goods and emergency services out of the banning purview.To contain the corona epidemic, weekly haats have also been closed.Commodity traders in different haats and bazaars have been asked to ensure fair prices of essential commodities realising no extra charges.Pricing forms have been distributed by Tentulia Upazila Administration asking grocers and kitchen traders to maintain chart of commodity rates. The charted forma were seen hanging in groceries and kitchen shops.Groceries, kitchen and medicine shops have been kept open shutting down others and removing chairs and benches to avoid public gatherings.Tk 1,500 was fined on March 25 by a mobile court conducted by Upazila Nirbahi Officer (Acting) and Executive Magistrate Masudul Huq on charge of pricing up and running televisions in shops.Patrolling by Tentulia Model Police Station is going on after evening to stop public gathering, and administrative campaign is continuing. The UNO said different measures have been taken to contain contamination of coronavirus.Leaflets, masks and 2000 self-prepared hand sanitizers were distributed in order to create public awareness.Self-made PPEs for physicians were also distributed. Kitchen markets are being monitored regularly.Police and BGB are working in collaboration.