301 new expats home-quarantined in Khulna Division





Along with the assistance of the armed forces, government authorities, autonomous bodies, voluntary organisations, political leaders and public representatives are conducting activities to contain coronavirus spread.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Assistant Director (Disease Control) of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in Khulna Division Dr Ferdousi Akhter said, a total of 301 expatriates have been kept under home quarantine in last 24 hours in all ten districts under the division.

Among the 301 expatriates, 19 have been placed at home quarantine in Khulna, 15 in Bagerhat, 106 in Satkhira, 101 in Jashore, 27 in Jhenidah , three in Magura, six in Narail, seven in Kushtia, four in Chuadanga, and 13 in Meherpur districts.

A total of 10,484 expatriates were quarantined at homes so far in the division and of them, 994 were given clearance in the last 24 hours after their stay in home quarantine for 14 days without symptoms of coronavirus, she also said.

Khulna City Corporation (KCC), Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP), district police and other organisations, political leaders and activists and public representatives are working to prevent community transmission of coronavirus.

The activities include distribution of awareness raising leaflets, masks, spraying antibiotics on vehicles, rickshaws, auto-rickshaws, roads, public places, hand-washing and cleanliness campaign to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the division. KCC and KMP with the assistance of Khulna Fire Service and Civil Defence are spraying antivirus on the streets and adjoining areas and distributing virus-resistant apron among health service providers in the city.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Navy Khulna zone has strengthened patrolling in coastal districts, said ISPR.

In association with local administration, navy distributed relief among the destitute side by side confirming quarantine to expats and maintaining social distance, ISPR added.

Khulna Divisional Commissioner Dr Muhammad Anwar Hossain Hawlader said the armed forces are conducting patrols to assist the civil administration in ensuring social distancing and quarantine of migrants to prevent COVID-19 spread across the division.























