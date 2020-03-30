Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 March, 2020, 6:53 AM
latest Bangladesh alems adamant to keep mosques open despite virus threat       Coronavirus could claim 200,000 American lives      
Home Countryside

301 new expats home-quarantined in Khulna Division

Published : Monday, 30 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Mar 29: Under strict supervision of the authorities concerned, a total of 301 expatriate Bangladeshi nationals were sent to home quarantine in the last 24 hours in Khulna Division to prevent community transmission of coronavirus.
Along with the assistance of the armed forces, government authorities, autonomous bodies, voluntary organisations, political leaders and public representatives are conducting activities to contain coronavirus spread.
Talking to the Daily Observer, Assistant Director (Disease Control) of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in Khulna Division Dr Ferdousi Akhter said, a total of 301 expatriates have been kept under home quarantine in last 24 hours in all ten districts under the division.
Among the 301 expatriates, 19 have been placed at home quarantine in Khulna, 15 in Bagerhat, 106 in Satkhira, 101 in Jashore, 27 in Jhenidah , three in Magura, six in Narail, seven in Kushtia, four in Chuadanga, and 13 in Meherpur districts.
A total of 10,484 expatriates were quarantined at homes so far in the division and of them, 994 were given clearance in the last 24 hours after their stay in home quarantine for 14 days without symptoms of coronavirus, she also said.
Khulna City Corporation (KCC), Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP), district police and other organisations, political leaders and activists and public representatives are working to prevent community transmission of coronavirus.
The activities include distribution of awareness raising leaflets, masks, spraying antibiotics on vehicles, rickshaws, auto-rickshaws, roads, public places, hand-washing and cleanliness campaign to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the division. KCC and KMP with the assistance of Khulna Fire Service and Civil Defence are spraying antivirus on the streets and adjoining areas and distributing virus-resistant apron among health service providers in the city.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh Navy Khulna zone has strengthened patrolling in coastal districts, said ISPR.
In association with local administration, navy distributed relief among the destitute side by side confirming quarantine to expats and maintaining social distance, ISPR added.
Khulna Divisional Commissioner Dr Muhammad Anwar Hossain Hawlader said the armed forces are conducting patrols to assist the civil administration in ensuring social distancing and quarantine of migrants to prevent COVID-19 spread across the division.













« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Khulna ADC (Revenue) Sarwar Ahmed Saleheen visiting Borodanga model shrimp enclosure
Dinajpur DC handed over masks and hand-sanitizers
43 boys get bicycles in Noakhali
Four found dead in 4 dists
Man beaten dead in B’baria
4 killed in road mishaps
Model shrimp enclosure at Dumuria
Worker dies falling off electric tower in Barishal


Latest News
Bangladesh alems adamant to keep mosques open despite virus threat
Coronavirus could claim 200,000 American lives
Coronavirus death toll exceeds 32,000 worldwide
Italy virus deaths rise by 756, total fatalities 10,779
Iran reports 123 virus deaths, toll rises to 2,640
Spain announces record 838 coronavirus deaths in a day
German minister commits suicide after ‘coronavirus crisis worries’
Race against time to prevent coronavirus outbreak in Rohingya camps
Bank official held for threatening to rape AC (Land) Sayeema
Meeting local demand, PPE to be exported: BGMEA
Most Read News
Do we ever learn?
Quarantine on mango tree!
First Bangladeshi dies in Qatar from coronavirus
Woman dies in Barishal corona unit
Crack Platoon of FF exchange fire with Pak army in Jinjira
Tk 1.2tr revenue shortfall feared
Youth dies at Rajshahi Hospital without treatment
New date for Tokyo Olympics 'won't satisfy everybody', says Coe
Djokovic donates 1 million euros to help Serbia combat coronavirus
Italy death toll passes 10,000 with 889 in a day
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft