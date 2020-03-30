Video
Monday, 30 March, 2020
Mali holds election despite virus

Published : Monday, 30 March, 2020

BAMAKO, Mar 29: Mali held its long-delayed parliamentary election on Sunday despite an insurgency in its central and northern regions, concerns about coronavirus and the recent kidnapping of the main opposition leader.
The election, originally scheduled for 2018, has been postponed twice because of intensifying violence in parts of Mali where the government struggles to suppress jihadist groups with links to al Qaeda and Islamic State.
The coronavirus pandemic has posed a further threat to the vote but authorities in the West African nation have insisted it will go ahead, promising to enforce additional hygiene measures to protect Mali's 7.6 million voters.
"The government will do everything to make sure this is the case," President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita said in the run-up to the election.    -REUTERS


