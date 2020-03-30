Video
Monday, 30 March, 2020
N Korea fires 2 ‘ballistic missiles’

Published : Monday, 30 March, 2020

SEOUL, Mar 29: North Korea fired what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast on Sunday, the fourth such launch this month as the world battles the coronavirus pandemic.
Two projectiles were fired eastwards from the port city of Wonsan and flew 230 kilometres (143 miles) into the Sea of Japan -- also known as the East Sea -- at a maximum altitude of 30 kilometres, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.
"Such military action by North Korea is an extremely inappropriate act when the entire world is having difficulties due to the COVID-19 outbreak," they added.
Tokyo's defence ministry said the "ballistic missile-like objects" did not cross into Japanese waters or the country's exclusive economic zone.    -AFP


