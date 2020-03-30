N Korea fires 2 ‘ballistic missiles’





Two projectiles were fired eastwards from the port city of Wonsan and flew 230 kilometres (143 miles) into the Sea of Japan -- also known as the East Sea -- at a maximum altitude of 30 kilometres, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

"Such military action by North Korea is an extremely inappropriate act when the entire world is having difficulties due to the COVID-19 outbreak," they added.

Tokyo's defence ministry said the "ballistic missile-like objects" did not cross into Japanese waters or the country's exclusive economic zone. -AFP















