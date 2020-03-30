Trudeau’s wife recovers from corona illness

Video
Published : Monday, 30 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

TORONTO, Mar 29: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife said on Saturday that she has recovered from being ill from COVID-19 disease caused by the new coronavirus.
"I am feeling so much better," Sophie Gregoire Trudeau said in a statement on social media. She said she received the clearance from her doctor and Ottawa Public Health.
Trudeau's office announced on March 12 that she had tested positive for the coronavirus after she fell ill upon returning from a trip to London.
The prime minister and his family have been in self isolation at home since then. He and their three children didn't show symptoms.
Justin Trudeau has been giving daily news conferences outside his residence. He said earlier Saturday that his wife was in fine form.
"From the bottom of my heart, I want to say thank you to everyone who reached out to me with their well wishes. And to everyone who is suffering right now, I send you all my love," she said.
The prime minister suggested Saturday that he would continue to work from home to set an example for Canadians who are being asked to stay at home.
Ontario, Canada's most populous province, meanwhile, said Saturday that it is prohibiting gatherings of five people or more. The order was effective immediately and replaced one that prohibited public events of over 50 people.    -ABC NEWS















