Biden, Sanders go virtual as virus freezes US Democratic race





Today, they appear online as lonely candidates hunkered down in their homes, forced off the trail and into campaign reinvention mode as the intensifying coronavirus pandemic upends the Democratic presidential primaries along with every other aspect of American life.

Biden, the 77-year-old frontrunner, and Sanders, the 78-year-old underdog, have paused all in-person campaigning. Live town halls are no more.

Several states have postponed their primaries on coronavirus fears -- New York was the latest to do so on Saturday -- and another debate between the two candidates is unlikely.

The dozens of reporters who followed the two candidates for months have peeled away.

Even the Democratic National Convention set for mid-July, when the party officially nominates their candidate to challenge President Donald Trump in November, is at risk.

"We're doing a virtual campaign, if you like," Sanders said Thursday on National Public Radio.

While the Democrats are reduced to basement livestreaming, Trump, also deprived of hosting his raucous rallies, is monopolizing the spotlight. -AFP

















