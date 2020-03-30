Modi apologises, Australia limits gatherings





Modi asks Indians for forgiveness

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologised to citizens for the sweeping 21-day lockdown that has brought the country of 1.3 billion people to a halt, leaving many migrant workers jobless and penniless.

"I believe that you will forgive me... I had to take some decisions which have inconvenienced you in various ways, especially my poor brothers and sisters," he said Sunday in a weekly radio address, arguing there was "no other way" to fight the virus.

Meanwhile Delhi's chief minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to rural migrants not to go home after a massive exodus began from cities, with many workers making the long journeys on foot.

"Stay where you are. Because there is a risk of corona spreading in such a big crowd," he tweeted.

The government ordered all of India's states and territories to seal their borders to reduce the movement of people, and said funds were available within each state to arrange food and shelter for migrants at their places of work.

Bangladesh reports no new cases, again

Bangladesh's disease control czar Meerjady Sabrina Flora told reporters on Sunday that no-one had tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

It is the second consecutive day that zero virus cases have been reported in the country, where 48 people have tested positive so far, with five deaths.

Singapore cancels man's passport

Singapore cancelled the passport of a citizen who breached his mandatory quarantine period, the latest example of the city-state's strict enforcement of social distancing measures.

The 53-year-old man had been ordered to stay at home for 14 days after returning to Singapore from neighbouring Indonesia, a rule he then broke by making a further trip over the border.

Australia limits gatherings to pairs

Gatherings will be restricted to just two people in Australia from Monday -- down from the current limit of 10 -- and playgrounds, outdoor gyms and skateparks will be closed across the country.

Meanwhile, Australia announced a nearly US$100 million boost in funding to tackle domestic violence after support services reported a spike in coronavirus-related family abuse.

Associations around the world that help victims of domestic violence have sounded the alarm over fears of an increase in cases, as the stress caused by social isolation exacerbates tensions.

China reports slightly fewer imported cases

China reported 45 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, all but one of them imported from abroad. That compares with 54 cases the previous day, all imported.

After taking draconian steps to bring the virus spread under control domestically, China is now doing the same to prevent imported infections.

It announced this week it would drastically reduce the number of international flights into the country and banned foreigners from entering beginning Saturday.

Sri Lanka extends ban on arrivals

Sri Lanka on Sunday said it was extending a ban on all arriving airline passengers by a further week, until April 7. The main airport, however, remains open for people leaving the country.

The island nation reported its first virus death on Saturday night.

Thai prison break

At least six inmates staged a dramatic prison break in northeast Thailand on Sunday during a riot officials said was sparked by unsubstantiated rumours of a coronavirus outbreak inside the jail. -AFP



















