Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 29 March, 2020, 12:53 AM
latest Bangladesh ready to work with UK on coronavirus issue: PM      
Home Foreign News

News in brief

Germans shutdown to continue

Published : Sunday, 29 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

FRANKFURT, Mar 28: Germans have been largely complying with rules to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday, as confirmed cases in the country continued to rise and her chief of staff said the shutdown would not be eased before April 20.
 "When I see today how almost everyone has completely changed their behaviour, how the vast majority of you really do avoid any unnecessary contact, precisely because it can also contain a risk of infection, then I would simply like to say: thank you, thank you from the bottom of my heart," Merkel said in her weekly podcast.
The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Germany has risen to 48,582 - an increase of 6,294 on the previous day - and 325 people have died of the disease, statistics from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed on Saturday.    -REUTERS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Germans shutdown to continue
Poland adopts postal vote
Bolsonaro questions virus deaths
Air pollution drops as Europeans stay at home
China’s virus epicentre Wuhan lifts lockdown
‘I was not afraid’: Swiss woman, 95, back home after surviving coronavirus
Israel strikes Hamas after rocket fired from Gaza
Abe vows unprecedented stimulus, Tokyo virus cases rise by daily record


Latest News
Bangladesh ready to work with UK on coronavirus issue: PM
Army, police launch campaigns in Noakhali to fight coronavirus
US charters flight to take back its citizens from Bangladesh
Airing classes of secondary level students begins Sunday
14 haats-bazars in Phulbari closed to stop coronavirus spread
Spanish princess dies from coronavirus
Bangladesh to receive 300,000 masks from Jack Ma Foundation Sunday
Worker dies falling off electric tower in Barishal
Thakurgaon turns deserted amid coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus: TIB calls for setting up fund equal to 10% of GDP
Most Read News
Italy reports record 919 coronavirus deaths in a day
A World without Islam
500 dead in Iran after drinking methanol to fight off COVID-19
Mobile court's punishment: Jashore AC (Land) withdrawn
She
New York City is building two massive field hospitals
4 killed in Cox's Bazar 'shootouts'
58 houses in city’s Mohammadpur marked as ‘red zone’: Police
Soul searching in the time of Corona - lockdown
UK advises its citizens to quit BD as Covid-19 cases on rise
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft