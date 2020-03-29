Video
Sunday, 29 March, 2020
Bolsonaro questions virus deaths

Published : Sunday, 29 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

RIO DE JANEIRO, Mar 28: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday cast doubt on Sao Paulo's death toll from the coronavirus outbreak and accused the state governor of manipulating the numbers for political ends, without giving evidence for his claims.
Bolsonaro's accusations were the latest broadside in an ugly battle with Brazil's governors, who have chafed at the president's view that protecting the economy takes priority over social distancing measures to combat the spread of the highly contagious virus.
Following the advice of public health experts, the vast majority of the country's 26 governors have banned non-essential commercial activities and public services to contain the outbreak in their states.     -REUTERS


