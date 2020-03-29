Video
Sunday, 29 March, 2020, 12:53 AM
‘I was not afraid’: Swiss woman, 95, back home after surviving coronavirus

Published : Sunday, 29 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM

LE LOCLE, Mar 28:  A 95-year-old Swiss woman was back home and online with her 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchidren on Friday after recovering from a week in intensive care with COVID-19.
Gertrude Fatton told Reuters she had been treated in an isolation room and at one point refused to be intubated to help her breathing. "Not at my age, don't intubate me. I have lived my life and I told them 'Let me go peacefully'."
After a week of treatment with antibiotics and the malaria medicine chloroquine, she said was now happy to be back home in the western French-speaking canton of Neuchatel with her cat and her family.
"I hope to get back enough strength to live a bit longer. I have grandchildren, great-grandchildren, I would like to see and hear them. I chat with them over internet, on my iPad."
Fatton said she had been sick in bed at home in the town of Le Locle for a week before developing breathing problems. An ambulance rushed her to hospital in La Chaux-de-Fonds.
"They took my blood and my blood pressure. They put antibiotics directly in my veins three times a day. It was very difficult but it was ok," she said.
"I wasn't afraid of dying, no. Not at my age, 95 after all, it's time to go. But I didn't think I was going to die, absolutely not. I was not afraid," she said.     -REUTERS


