Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 29 March, 2020, 12:53 AM
latest Bangladesh ready to work with UK on coronavirus issue: PM      
Home Foreign News

Abe vows unprecedented stimulus, Tokyo virus cases rise by daily record

Published : Sunday, 29 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

TOKYO, Mar 28: Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Saturday promised a massive unprecedented package of steps to cushion the economy from the coronavirus pandemic, saying the country was close to a national emergency as infections surged in Tokyo.
Abe told a country that is seeing a rising number of deaths and cases from the outbreak that the "huge, powerful" measures would be greater than the response to the global financial crisis of 2008.
"Japan is holding up barely, but it would not be strange if there were a rapid spread (of the virus) at any time," Abe told a nationally televised news conference, though he held back from declaring a state of emergency. He also announced plans to approve the drug Avigan that has proved helpful in treatment.
The government will craft the stimulus within about 10 days, Abe said, as officials confirmed a further 60 cases in Tokyo.
Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike earlier issued a plea following a surge in coronavirus infections this week that she said put Tokyo on the brink of an emergency.




She has asked the tens of millions of people in the city and surrounding regions to avoid non-essential, non-urgent outings until April 12, and particularly this     weekend.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Germans shutdown to continue
Poland adopts postal vote
Bolsonaro questions virus deaths
Air pollution drops as Europeans stay at home
China’s virus epicentre Wuhan lifts lockdown
‘I was not afraid’: Swiss woman, 95, back home after surviving coronavirus
Israel strikes Hamas after rocket fired from Gaza
Abe vows unprecedented stimulus, Tokyo virus cases rise by daily record


Latest News
Bangladesh ready to work with UK on coronavirus issue: PM
Army, police launch campaigns in Noakhali to fight coronavirus
US charters flight to take back its citizens from Bangladesh
Airing classes of secondary level students begins Sunday
14 haats-bazars in Phulbari closed to stop coronavirus spread
Spanish princess dies from coronavirus
Bangladesh to receive 300,000 masks from Jack Ma Foundation Sunday
Worker dies falling off electric tower in Barishal
Thakurgaon turns deserted amid coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus: TIB calls for setting up fund equal to 10% of GDP
Most Read News
Italy reports record 919 coronavirus deaths in a day
A World without Islam
500 dead in Iran after drinking methanol to fight off COVID-19
Mobile court's punishment: Jashore AC (Land) withdrawn
She
New York City is building two massive field hospitals
4 killed in Cox's Bazar 'shootouts'
58 houses in city’s Mohammadpur marked as ‘red zone’: Police
Soul searching in the time of Corona - lockdown
UK advises its citizens to quit BD as Covid-19 cases on rise
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft