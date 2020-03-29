Abe vows unprecedented stimulus, Tokyo virus cases rise by daily record





Abe told a country that is seeing a rising number of deaths and cases from the outbreak that the "huge, powerful" measures would be greater than the response to the global financial crisis of 2008.

"Japan is holding up barely, but it would not be strange if there were a rapid spread (of the virus) at any time," Abe told a nationally televised news conference, though he held back from declaring a state of emergency. He also announced plans to approve the drug Avigan that has proved helpful in treatment.

The government will craft the stimulus within about 10 days, Abe said, as officials confirmed a further 60 cases in Tokyo.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike earlier issued a plea following a surge in coronavirus infections this week that she said put Tokyo on the brink of an emergency.









She has asked the tens of millions of people in the city and surrounding regions to avoid non-essential, non-urgent outings until April 12, and particularly this weekend. -REUTERS





