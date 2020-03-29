Video
Sunday, 29 March, 2020
Domestic violence may rise during lockdowns, UN warns

Published : Sunday, 29 March, 2020

BERLIN, Mar 28: Restrictive measures and lockdowns adopted by a number of countries for extended periods of time intensify the risk of domestic violence, the United Nations has warned.
"It is very likely that rates of widespread domestic violence will increase, as already suggested by initial police and hotline reports," UN Special Rapporteur on violence against women, Dubravka Simonovic, said in a statement Friday.
"For too many women and children, home can be a place of fear and abuse. That situation worsens considerably in cases of isolation such as the lockdowns imposed during the Covid-19 pandemic," she said, adding that this could also lead to increased number of "intimate partner femicides."  
Simonovic said the risk is "aggravated" at a time when there are fewer or no shelters and help services available for victims. Less community support, fewer police interventions and less access to justice as many courts are closed are also contributing factors, she said.
Furthermore, the emergency measures needed to fight the pandemic have increased women's burden regarding domestic work and the care of children, elderly relatives and sick family members, Simonovic said.
Simonovic expressed particular concerns about women at higher risk of domestic violence, such as women with disabilities, undocumented migrant women and victims of trafficking.
But the stress caused by social isolation is exacerbating tensions and increasing "the risk of domestic and sexual violence against women and children", the association warns.
In China, which is slowly emerging from several weeks of total lockdown, the women's rights organisation Weiping has reported a threefold increase in reports of violence against women.    -AFP


