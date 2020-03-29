Video
Sunday, 29 March, 2020, 12:52 AM
Trump orders GM to make ventilators

Published : Sunday, 29 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON, Mar 28: President Donald Trump issued a federal order on Friday to force auto giant General Motors to manufacture ventilators, as supplies of the crucial hospital equipment grow short and coronavirus infections mount across the country.
Trump invoked the rarely-used Defence Production Act (DPA) to order GM to speed up its commitment to make ventilators in one of its auto plants after delays in negotiations.
The act, designed for use in wartime to commandeer private business to manufacture for defence needs, will allow the White House to require that GM "accept, perform, and prioritize federal contracts for ventilators," Trump said in a statement.    -AFP


