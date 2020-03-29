Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 29 March, 2020, 12:52 AM
latest Bangladesh ready to work with UK on coronavirus issue: PM      
Home Sports

English football chiefs set for 'difficult' coronavirus decisions

Published : Sunday, 29 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

LONDON, MARCH 28: England's Premier League, Professional Footballers' Association and Football League are steadying themselves for some "difficult decisions" amid the coronavirus outbreak as they try to see if there is a way of restarting the season.
The three organisations all met on Friday to examine the financial impact of suspending the season, with Britain as a whole in a state of lockdown.
"The Premier League, EFL and PFA met today and discussed the growing seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic," they said in a joint statement.
"It was stressed that the thoughts of all three organisations continue to be with everyone affected by the virus.
"The Premier League, EFL and PFA agreed that difficult decisions will have to be taken in order to mitigate the economic impact of the current suspension of professional football in England and agreed to work together to arrive at shared solutions."
Some clubs have asked players to defer up to half their wages, while players at Championship leaders Leeds, pushing for promotion to the lucrative Premier League, have volunteered for a wage deferral.
The governing bodies are set for more talks next week as they try to draw up a unified plan.
Last week saw the projected restart of the season pushed  back until April 30, and that date has not moved.
"The leagues will not recommence until April 30 at the earliest. They will only do so when it is safe and conditions allow," added the statement.
"Further meetings will take place next week with a view to formulating a joint plan to deal with the difficult circumstances facing the leagues, their clubs, players, staff and fans."




Meanwhile a spokesperson for the Football Association insisted they had no regrets about their announcement earlier this week that saw a host of lower division leagues declared null and void because of the coronavirus outbreak.
"The decision taken to end the 2019/20 season across Steps 3-7 of the National League System, the women's football pyramid and the wider grassroots game was made by committee representatives for the respective leagues, and was supported by the FA Board and the FA Women's Board," the spokesperson said.
"It will now go to the FA Council for ratification. We fully support the decision they came to during these challenging and
unprecedented circumstances for English football."     -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
English football chiefs set for 'difficult' coronavirus decisions
Aleem Dar's restaurant provides free meals to poor and needy people
Uruguayan football federation lays off 400, including coach Tabarez
Anderson fears virus could wreck English season as Windies offer to stage series
Djokovic donates 1 million euros to help Serbia combat coronavirus
UEFA chief says season can still be saved
New date for Tokyo Olympics 'won't satisfy everybody', says Coe
English cricket chiefs consider virus checkpoints


Latest News
Bangladesh ready to work with UK on coronavirus issue: PM
Army, police launch campaigns in Noakhali to fight coronavirus
US charters flight to take back its citizens from Bangladesh
Airing classes of secondary level students begins Sunday
14 haats-bazars in Phulbari closed to stop coronavirus spread
Spanish princess dies from coronavirus
Bangladesh to receive 300,000 masks from Jack Ma Foundation Sunday
Worker dies falling off electric tower in Barishal
Thakurgaon turns deserted amid coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus: TIB calls for setting up fund equal to 10% of GDP
Most Read News
Italy reports record 919 coronavirus deaths in a day
A World without Islam
500 dead in Iran after drinking methanol to fight off COVID-19
Mobile court's punishment: Jashore AC (Land) withdrawn
She
New York City is building two massive field hospitals
4 killed in Cox's Bazar 'shootouts'
58 houses in city’s Mohammadpur marked as ‘red zone’: Police
Soul searching in the time of Corona - lockdown
UK advises its citizens to quit BD as Covid-19 cases on rise
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft