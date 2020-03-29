

Aleem Dar's restaurant provides free meals to poor and needy people

ICC's Elite Panel umpire Dar has offered free meals to the jobless and poor people in Lahore.

Speaking exclusively over telephone from Lahore on Friday, he said, "my Restaurant (Dar's Delighto) is near to Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore. I opened this restaurant 2 years back and from last one year we are serving free food to needy people".

Poor and needy patients and relatives coming to Imran Khan-built Shaukat Khanum Hospital are benefited with the food arrangements at Dar's restaurant.

"Within the next six months I am going to buy three Ambulances, which will also give free services to the poor people".

"And Inshallah (God willing) I will increase my charity work in future".

Incidentally, the 51-year-old umpire who has officiated in in 386 international matches (132 Tests, 208 ODIs and 46 T-20Is) is also helping poor people in marriages.

"I am also running a cricket academy (Aleem Dar Cricket Academy) in Lahore, where the good talented poor boys are given free training and financial support to their families.

Interestingly, four impaired boys of his academy are the members of the Pakistan Deaf team.









On Friday when it was heavily raining in Lahore, the restaurant had to call the police to make the people stand in a proper queue so as distance between the persons has a minimum distance of one meter.





