Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 29 March, 2020, 12:52 AM
latest Bangladesh ready to work with UK on coronavirus issue: PM      
Home Sports

UEFA chief says season can still be saved

Published : Sunday, 29 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

ROME, MARCH 28: The head of UEFA said European football leagues were still looking at all options and not ruling out finishing this season -- if the coronavirus pandemic subsides.
"We could start again in mid-May, in June or even late June," Aleksander Ceferin told Italy's La Repubblica daily.
Any time after that and "the season will probably be lost," he said.
The idea of the entire season simply being cancelled stirs panic in fans of clubs such as Liverpool -- on the cusp of lifting their first title in 30 years.
Ceferin did not say when UEFA will issue a final ruling and stressed that consultations with the main leagues and clubs were still underway.
"There is also a proposal to end this season at the beginning of the next one and then start the next one a little later," said Ceferin.
The Slovenian added that he personally opposed the idea of holding big matches behind closed doors.
Belarus remain the only European nation still playing football in the face of a pandemic that has officially claimed around 28,000 lives worldwide.
Italy suspended its Serie A season on March 9.




Its world-leading toll from the novel coronavirus
officially stands at 9,134.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
English football chiefs set for 'difficult' coronavirus decisions
Aleem Dar's restaurant provides free meals to poor and needy people
Uruguayan football federation lays off 400, including coach Tabarez
Anderson fears virus could wreck English season as Windies offer to stage series
Djokovic donates 1 million euros to help Serbia combat coronavirus
UEFA chief says season can still be saved
New date for Tokyo Olympics 'won't satisfy everybody', says Coe
English cricket chiefs consider virus checkpoints


Latest News
Bangladesh ready to work with UK on coronavirus issue: PM
Army, police launch campaigns in Noakhali to fight coronavirus
US charters flight to take back its citizens from Bangladesh
Airing classes of secondary level students begins Sunday
14 haats-bazars in Phulbari closed to stop coronavirus spread
Spanish princess dies from coronavirus
Bangladesh to receive 300,000 masks from Jack Ma Foundation Sunday
Worker dies falling off electric tower in Barishal
Thakurgaon turns deserted amid coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus: TIB calls for setting up fund equal to 10% of GDP
Most Read News
Italy reports record 919 coronavirus deaths in a day
A World without Islam
500 dead in Iran after drinking methanol to fight off COVID-19
Mobile court's punishment: Jashore AC (Land) withdrawn
She
New York City is building two massive field hospitals
4 killed in Cox's Bazar 'shootouts'
58 houses in city’s Mohammadpur marked as ‘red zone’: Police
Soul searching in the time of Corona - lockdown
UK advises its citizens to quit BD as Covid-19 cases on rise
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft